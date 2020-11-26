|
|
SMITH Helen of Oakham, died peacefully on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving Mother to Terry and Mother-in-Law to Gwen and a much loved Gran to Andrew and Great-Gran to Amy. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 26, 2020