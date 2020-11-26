Home
Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen SMITH

Notice Condolences

Helen SMITH Notice
SMITH Helen of Oakham, died peacefully on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving Mother to Terry and Mother-in-Law to Gwen and a much loved Gran to Andrew and Great-Gran to Amy. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -