SOUTHWELL
Herrick
of Uppingham formerly of Preston. Husband of the late Liliane. Died peacefully in his sleep on 29th May 2020. Will be missed by
Peter & Jan, Catherine & Clive along with all the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A private funeral with a Memorial Service later in the year. Donations are however being gratefully received for the NSPCC and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Rutland Times on June 11, 2020