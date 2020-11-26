|
|
KINGSTON Hilda Maud of Oakham, passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2020, aged 104 years. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Woodland Trust and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 26, 2020