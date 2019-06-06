|
Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019, aged 75 years. Loving wife of Peter. Beautiful mum of Julie and Paul. Grandma and nana of Daniel, William, Finley and Lottie Lou. The Funeral Service will take place at All Saint's Parish Church, Oakham on Monday 10th June at 1.30pm. No Black Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on June 6, 2019