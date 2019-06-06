Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy HART

Notice Condolences

Ivy HART Notice
Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019, aged 75 years. Loving wife of Peter. Beautiful mum of Julie and Paul. Grandma and nana of Daniel, William, Finley and Lottie Lou. The Funeral Service will take place at All Saint's Parish Church, Oakham on Monday 10th June at 1.30pm. No Black Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.