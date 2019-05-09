|
|
HINMAN
James Richard (Dick)
Passed away peacefully following a long battle with Alzheimer's at Manton Hall Care Home Rutland, on the 2nd May 2019 aged 97 years. He leaves his Son Anthony, brother George, three Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren. A Funeral service
will take place at St Andrews Church Hambleton on Monday 20th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
in memory of Dick, to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Fords of Oakham, 8 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA.
Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on May 9, 2019