|
|
BELL
Jean (née Hoy) formerly Buswell
passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020, aged 81 years. Loving mother, grandmother and recently great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for PDSA and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 19, 2020