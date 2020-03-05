|
GEACH
Jean of Manton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late David and a much loved mother to Richard. Her funeral service will be held at Manton Parish Church on Thursday 12th March at 2.30pm, to be followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Great Ormond Street Hospital can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020