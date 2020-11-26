|
JONES Jim of Easton-On-The –Hill, formerly of Brooke Oakham, passed away at Tixover Care Home on 11th November 2020 aged 87 years. Partner to the late Dorothy Ford, Dad to Laura & Chris and a special person to Loraine, Alice & Lucy. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Due to the present circumstances a Private Family Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired for Dementia Support South Lincs may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 26, 2020