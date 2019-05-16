Home
Services
G Gamble & Sons (Quorn) Ltd (Quorn, Loughborough)
101a Meeting Street, Quorn
Loughborough, Leicestershire LE12 8AQ
01509 415415
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Margaret "Nick" NICHOLLS

Notice Condolences

Joan Margaret "Nick" NICHOLLS Notice
Passed away at Glenfield Hospital on 5th May 2019. Mother to Brian, mother-in-law to Linda and Helen, grandma to Kelly and Paul, who will be sadly missed by all her family and fiends. Funeral Service will be held at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 20th May 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired and cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK. Cheques can also be sent to G.Gamble & Sons (Quorn), 101a Meeting Street, Quorn, Leicestershire, LE12 8AQ.
Published in Rutland Times on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.