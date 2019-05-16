|
|
Passed away at Glenfield Hospital on 5th May 2019. Mother to Brian, mother-in-law to Linda and Helen, grandma to Kelly and Paul, who will be sadly missed by all her family and fiends. Funeral Service will be held at Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 20th May 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired and cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK. Cheques can also be sent to G.Gamble & Sons (Quorn), 101a Meeting Street, Quorn, Leicestershire, LE12 8AQ.
Published in Rutland Times on May 16, 2019