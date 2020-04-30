Home
John GREEN

John GREEN Notice
GREEN

John William

Late of Oakham, peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020 aged 82 years. Beloved father to Sue and Kate and much loved grandfather to Sam, Ollie, Billy, Matt, James and Lucy. Brother to the late Ron and Bernard. Given the current situation a small private funeral only

will be held for close family. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of John for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 30, 2020
