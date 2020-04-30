|
|
GREEN
John William
Late of Oakham, peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020 aged 82 years. Beloved father to Sue and Kate and much loved grandfather to Sam, Ollie, Billy, Matt, James and Lucy. Brother to the late Ron and Bernard. Given the current situation a small private funeral only
will be held for close family. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in memory of John for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 30, 2020