HAYNES
John
of Uppingham, formerly of Nuneaton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15th October 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved husband to Ray and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East,
Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 23, 2019