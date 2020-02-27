|
|
HOLYOAK
John Graham
Former senior partner of Holyoak & Co Solicitors, Leicester, passed away peacefully on 19th February 2020 aged 96 years. Beloved husband of June and father of Andrew and Robert. Funeral Service at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Uppingham on Tuesday 3rd March at 2.15pm followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance (DLRAA) may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020