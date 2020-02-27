Home
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
14:15
St Peter & St Paul's Church
Uppingham
View Map
HOLYOAK

John Graham

Former senior partner of Holyoak & Co Solicitors, Leicester, passed away peacefully on 19th February 2020 aged 96 years. Beloved husband of June and father of Andrew and Robert. Funeral Service at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Uppingham on Tuesday 3rd March at 2.15pm followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance (DLRAA) may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020
