Late of Owston, passed away peacefully at home, on the 15th July 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved husband to Pam and loving father to Isabel and Roger. Devoted grandfather to Thomas, Oliver, Ellie and Charles. Sadly, due to current circumstances the family will be having a private service. Donations are however being gratefully received in memory of John for ABF the Soldiers Charity East Midlands may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 6, 2020
