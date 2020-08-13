Home
Services
Anstey & District Funeral Service Ltd
Talbott House
Anstey, Leicestershire LE7 7AT
0116 234 0548
Resources
More Obituaries for John STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John STARK

Notice Condolences

John STARK Notice
STARK

John Robert

'Bob'

of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2020, aged 88 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Will be much missed by everyone who knew him. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be taking place at 2.00pm on Thursday 13th August 2020 at Loughborough Crematorium. This will be webcast and details of how to access this may be obtained from the funeral director. Bob's funeral cortege will depart from Oakham Cricket Club at 1.00pm for those friends who wish to pay their respects. A Commemorative Cricket Match will take place at Oakham Cricket Club on 30th July 2021. Family flowers only, donations in Bob's memory for LOROS or The Peter Le Marchant Trust may be made online at www.ansteyfunerals.com or sent to Anstey & District Funeral Services, Talbott House, Leicester Road, Anstey, Leicester, LE7 7AT. Tel: 0116 234 0548
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anstey & District Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -