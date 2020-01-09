|
WOODGATES
John Glyn Late of Oakham, whose cartoons graced the pages of the Rutland Times between 2004 and 2015, passed away peacefully at home on 20th December 2019 aged 90 years. Funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on 15th January 2020 at 2.00pm. No flowers please, donations if desired in memory of John for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel. 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Jan. 9, 2020