Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
14:00
Oakham Parish Church

Joyce PALMER

Joyce PALMER Notice
PALMER Joyce of Oakham passed away peacefully with family at her bedside on Thursday 20th February 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Stan and a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her funeral service will be held at Oakham Parish Church on Tuesday 17th March at 2pm. Bright colours preferred. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020
