Passed away peacefully on 30th May 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife of Roy for 58 wonderful years. Mum of Martin and the late Paul and a much loved nannie to Jazmyn. The funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore on Friday 14th June at 11.30am, followed bu a burial at Cottesmore Cemetery. Donations if desired for the benefit of Dementia UK. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on June 6, 2019
