Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
14:00
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Oakham
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
16:00
Peterborough Crematorium
MOYNE

Judy

Passed away peacefully on 28th January 2020. Wife of Michael, Mum to Lara, Phil and Frances. Grandma to Henry, Meema to Imogen and Isla. The funeral service will take place at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oakham on Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm, followed by a cremation at Peterborough Crematorium at 4.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Alzheimers Society. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel. 01572 757415.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 6, 2020
