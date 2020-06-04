|
KERRIDGE Lesley of Uppingham, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 26th May 2020, aged 60 years. She will be sadly missed by all of her many family and friends. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the District Nurses and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on June 4, 2020