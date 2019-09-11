|
|
GEORGE
Margaret
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 2nd September 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Nicholas and Martin, mother-in-law of Valerie and Vivienne, devoted grannie of Cara, Daniel, Ethan, Max, Edward and Claudia. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Margaret for British Heart Foundation maybe sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. For funeral arrangements please call: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 11, 2019