KENNING Margaret Elizabeth Of Oakham, died peacefully on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Her funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oakham on Tuesday 1st October at 11.00am, to be followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD) would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 25, 2019
