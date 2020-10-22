Home
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
14:30
Langham Church
At noon on 13th October 2020, Mary Cramp died peacefully at home in Langham with her family. In July she celebrated her 100th birthday with us all, so this was a good end to a remarkable life for a much loved parent and grandparent. She will be missed by all who knew & loved her. The funeral is at Langham Church on 30th October at 2.30pm and she is then to be interred in the village burial ground. Donations to be made to the St Martin's in the Fields homelessness charity as this is where Mary met her husband, Edward, at the end of the war.
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 22, 2020
