|
|
DRAYCOTT
Mary
passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020 aged 84 years. Beloved Mum of Michael, Trish, Eddie and Benn. Gran, Nana to Helen and Mark. Great Gran to Isabella. Will be sadly missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February at 1.30pm. Family politely request no dark clothing, bright colours preferred. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Dementia UK. All enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS. Tel. 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Jan. 22, 2020