RUMBLE
Mary
of Manor House Farm, Marefield died at home on 13th January 2020 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Janet and the late Ian and treasured gran to Edward and Helen. Her funeral service will be held at the Church of All Saints, Lowesby on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to be shared between RABI
and the Church which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman funeral directors, Beechcroft 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Jan. 30, 2020