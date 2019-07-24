|
|
STEELE Mary
(nÃ©e Grice) Formerly of Ashwell, passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 30th August at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Oakham Scouts and Guides would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on July 24, 2019