CORCORAN Maureen of Oakham, died peacefully at home after a short illness on 16th September 2020. Beloved wife to the late Bill, loving mother to Sharon and Gavin and mother-in-law to Nigel and Amanda and a much loved nana to Jonny, Chris, Matthew and Charlotte and great-nana to Lincoln, Lillie and Letti. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will be held. Maureen's cortège will however leave from Welland Way at 1.30pm on Wednesday 7th October and travel via the Oakham High Street. All friends are invited to line the streets to bid Maureen a final farewell. Donations are also being gratefully received for EMICS and can be made online at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 24, 2020