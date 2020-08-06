|
|
POTTER
May (Eva)
(née Garner)
previously of Oakham, Eva passed away in Devon on 29th July 2020 at the age of 93. A much-loved mum, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie and friend who will be very sadly missed by us all. Her heart belonged to her beloved family and friends and to the town of her birth, Oakham. Due to the current restrictions, a funeral service will be held in Devon attended by Eva's children and grandchildren only, following which she will rest with her late husband, Bert, in the churchyard at Rotherfield Peppard in Oxfordshire. A memorial in Oakham will be arranged at a later date. Donations if desired to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity at www.royalmarsden.org, or via Le Roy Funerals, 298 Topsham Road, Exeter, Devon, EX2 6HG.
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 6, 2020