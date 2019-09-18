Home
BROPHY

Michael Philip

Passed away peacefully on 15th September 2019, aged 73 years. Husband of the late Tricia. Loving father of Martin and Maureen and grandad to Bridget and Amelia The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church Oakham at 2.00pm on Thursday 26th September. Followed by a cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations for the benefit of

Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 18, 2019
