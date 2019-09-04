Home
Michael HINMAN

Notice Condolences

Michael HINMAN Notice
HINMAN Michael J.

(Lay Reader)

Of Oakham, son of the late John and Nora Hinman, passed away at home, aged 69 on the 21st August 2019. His funeral service will be held at Oakham Parish Church on Tuesday 10th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between All Saints' Parish Church, Oakham and Cancer Research UK would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 4, 2019
