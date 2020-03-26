|
REYNOLDS Michael of Oakham, formerly of Cold Overton, died peacefully at home on Wednesday 18th March 2020. Beloved husband to Jan, loving father to Tessa, Tom and Edward and a much loved grandfather. Given the current circumstances we are only able to have a very small family funeral. We plan to organise an event later in the year to celebrate Michael's life. Donations in memory of Michael are however being collected for the Royal Papworth Charity and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 26, 2020