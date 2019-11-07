|
|
VECQUERAY Michael 'Mike'
of Oakham, passed away peacefully on Saturday 26th October 2019, aged 85 years. A beloved husband to Jackie and a much loved father and grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Oakham Parish Church on Friday 15th November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be shared between The British Heart Foundation and The Alzheimer's Society can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 7, 2019