Philip, Pamela, Keith and all the family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness, support and messages of sympathy at this sad time and to those who gave so generously in support of Dementia UK. A special thank you to the doctors and district nursing team of Oakham and Rutland involved in Midge's dedicated care, also to the staff of The Caring Company of Barley Thorpe for their dedicated care and to enable her to stay in her own home, to Martyn Stokes for a personal and comforting service and to Co-op Funeral Care in Oakham for their professional arrangements.
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 7, 2019