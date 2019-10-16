Home
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Muriel WALLACE

Muriel WALLACE Notice
WALLACE

Muriel (Midge)

Passed away peacefully at home with her family on 7th October 2019 aged 91 years. Wife of the late Ken, mother of Philip, Pam, Keith and the late Pauline. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral serice will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 12 noon. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Dementia UK. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 16, 2019
