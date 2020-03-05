|
Pamela of Oakham died suddenly on 22nd February 2020 aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, loving mother of Stuart and Fiona and a much loved nana. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at the Oakham Parish Church on Friday 20th Marchat 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donation, if desired, to be shared between All Saints' Church, Oakham and The Mother's Union can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
