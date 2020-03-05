Home
Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976

Pamela WOODS

Notice Condolences

Pamela WOODS Notice
WOODS

Pamela of Oakham died suddenly on 22nd February 2020 aged 79 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, loving mother of Stuart and Fiona and a much loved nana. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at the Oakham Parish Church on Friday 20th Marchat 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donation, if desired, to be shared between All Saints' Church, Oakham and The Mother's Union can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -