Rene LEE

Notice Condolences

Rene LEE Notice
LEE Rene

Aged 89 years,

died peacefully on Tuesday 18th February 2020

with her family.

Mum to Stephen and Liza, Nanna to Jo, Andy, Sarah, Ava, Louis and Grace. Great grandma to Lauren,

Harriet, Charlie, Maisie, Alex and Baby Aldo. You were a big part of all our lives and we are going to miss you.

With much love xxxx

Funeral service will take place at All Saints Church Oakham on Tuesday 11th March at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired in memory of Rene for Alzheimer's Society

may be sent c/o

Fords Funeral Directors,

10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020
