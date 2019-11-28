Home
BROOME

Richard

'Rick'

Died suddenly at home on 9th November 2019 aged 74 years. Loving partner of Ann, father to Sally, step-father to Robert, Angela, Jayne & Billy, brother to Marion & Dorothy.

The Funeral Service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on 13th December at 2.45 pm. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of the Stroke Foundation. All enquirers to Co-operative Funeracare, 60 High Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AS, Tel: 01572 757415.
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 28, 2019
