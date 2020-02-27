Home
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely fought at the Queens Medical Centre on 14th February 2020, aged 74 years. Loving and devoted husband to Yvonne, dearly loved Dad to Debora and John and fabulous and loving grandad to Sophie, Charlotte, Scarlet and Spencer and father in law to Victoria. He will also be very dearly missed by all his loving family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 2.30pm.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020
