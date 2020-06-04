Home
Robert BRUCE

BRUCE Robert William suddenly at home on 25th May 2020, aged 78 years. Loving husband of Judy, dear dad to Pauline, Samantha and Rebecca, caring father-in-law and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on June 4, 2020
