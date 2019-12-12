|
|
JOHNSTONE
Robert
late of Oakham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 29th November 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Maureen, dad to Rachel and Karl and Grandad to Conor and Orla. Funeral Service will take place at St Joseph's Church, Oakham on Thursday 19th December at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Robert for LOROS and Marie Curie, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Dec. 12, 2019