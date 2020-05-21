Home
Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin SCHLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin SCHLICH

Notice Condolences

Robin SCHLICH Notice
SCHLICH Robin of Uppingham, died peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Wednesday 13th May 2020, aged 85 years. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A service to Celebrate Robin's life will be held later in the year. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Stroke Association and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -