SCHLICH Robin of Uppingham, died peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Wednesday 13th May 2020, aged 85 years. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A service to Celebrate Robin's life will be held later in the year. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Stroke Association and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on May 21, 2020