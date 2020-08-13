|
|
BAILEY
Roger
Passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2020 aged 69 years. Dear loved partner of Trish. Roger was like a dad to Vanessa, more like a Grandad to Caitlin and Iona and a very special person to Anna, Moray, Peter and Joyce, fondly remembered by his family in Wales. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Monday 24th August at 2.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in memory of Roger for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 13, 2020