Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger BAILEY

Notice Condolences

Roger BAILEY Notice
BAILEY

Roger

Passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2020 aged 69 years. Dear loved partner of Trish. Roger was like a dad to Vanessa, more like a Grandad to Caitlin and Iona and a very special person to Anna, Moray, Peter and Joyce, fondly remembered by his family in Wales. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Monday 24th August at 2.30pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired in memory of Roger for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -