WAGSTAFF
Rosemary Ann
Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019 aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late James Patrick Charles Wagstaff, mother to Carol, Debbie, Colin, Sarah, Christopher and Anne, grandmother and great grandmother. The Funeral Service will take place at
Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 30th May at 3:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on May 23, 2019
