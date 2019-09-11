|
|
NEEDHAM
Sandra
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 1st September 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife to the late Doug, mother to James and Clare, grandmother to Jacob, Sophia, Amelia, and Evie. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church on Monday 23rd September at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Sandra for Ward 41 at Leicester Royal Infirmary may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 11, 2019