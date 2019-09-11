Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra NEEDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra NEEDHAM

Notice Condolences

Sandra NEEDHAM Notice
NEEDHAM

Sandra

Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 1st September 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife to the late Doug, mother to James and Clare, grandmother to Jacob, Sophia, Amelia, and Evie. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church on Monday 23rd September at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Sandra for Ward 41 at Leicester Royal Infirmary may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.