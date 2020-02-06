|
|
MCGREGOR
Shirley Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 21st January 2020. Aged 83 years. Loving wife of Eric, Mum of James (Jim), Richard (Dick), and David. Loving Granny to her four grandchildren and Great Granny to her five great grandchildren. Shirley was well known for her hardwork and dedication at Alan the Bakeries and The British Gas Showroom, where she spent 25 years until it closed in 1994. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 6, 2020