Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Stephen CROMPTON

Stephen CROMPTON Notice
CROMPTON

Stephen John passed away with deepest sorrow on the 12th February 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife Kay, step-daughter Samantha and all of his family and friends. My love for you Steve will never die, your heartbroken wife Kay. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th March 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Leukaemia UK are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020
