MINCKLEY
Sylvia
Passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Aubrey, mum of Jackie and Tom, grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 3.00pm. Donations if desired for the benefit of Cancer Research and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 18, 2019