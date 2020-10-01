Home
Services
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
11:30
live online via a webcast www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
Resources
More Obituaries for Val NICHOLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Val NICHOLSON

Notice Condolences

Val NICHOLSON Notice
NICHOLSON Val of Uppingham passed away after a short illness on 21st September 2020 aged 72 years. She leaves behind husband Andrew, sons Darryl and Gareth, her 6 grandchildren and sister Gillian. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. This funeral service can however be viewed live online via a webcast on Monday 12th October at 11.30am. Details of this can be found at www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk. Donations are being gratefully received for Target Ovarian Cancer and can be made online or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -