Home

Valerie BROUGHTON

Notice Condolences

Valerie BROUGHTON Notice
BROUGHTON Valerie

Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th March aged 93 years .Beloved Wife of David, Mother to Jane, Gran to David and Laura, and Great- Gran to Evie. A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Family Flowers only by request. For details of funeral arrangements and donations if desired in memory of Valerie please contact Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA.Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -