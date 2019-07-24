Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for - Hanway Effiedean Masako Komure. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, July 15, 2019, Effie Komure-Hanway passed away after a long battle with various complications from aortic surgery at the age of 75. Effie was born in the Japanese internment camps in Rohwer, Arkansas on January 29, 1944 to Irene and the late Bill Furuoka . Effie and her two brothers, Seiji and Lucky Furuoka, grew up on a vineyard in Lodi, California. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1962 and completed her BA in Art at Sacramento State. In 1967, Effie married her late husband Arito Komure and they made their home in Sacramento where they raised two daughters, Heather and Corianne. Effie taught Home Economics and Art for Sacramento City Unified and would eventually become an Academic Counselor at California Middle School and JFK High School. Effie worked for the SCUSD for 35 years. After the death of her first husband, Arito, Effie found love again and married Stephen Hanway in 2014. Effie loved painting, traveling, knitting, gardening, aqua aerobics, book club and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed spending time with her active grandchildren and friends. Effie was a devoted member of Parkview Presbyterian Church and Sigma Alpha Sigma Sorority. She was very creative and passionate about the arts. Until her passing, she attended watercolor painting classes with her 99 year old mom in Lodi. Effie is survived by her husband, Stephen Hanway; mother, Irene Furuoka; daughter, Heather Komure-Chan; son-in-law, Scott Chan; daughter, Corianne Birnbaum; son-in-law, Reed Birnbaum; grandchildren, Ethan, Keiko, Dylan, Glenn, Emiko, and Ari. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:30am at Parkview Presbyterian Church, 727 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95811. The family suggest sending memorial contributions to Parkview Presbyterian Church or Loaves & Fishes.

